NSCDC nabs two suspects for vandalising community transformer

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command said its operatives have nabbed two suspects for vandalising a community transformer.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Habeeb Badamasi, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Badamasi said the two suspects were apprehended at about 1am on Friday in Angwan Ranai community, Zankwa District of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

He said NSCDC personnel, in collaboration with community members, apprehended the two suspects engaged in vandalising the said transformer.

He added that the suspects were currently in NSCDC custody for interrogation, while two additional suspects remained at large.

He said: “Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

Badamasi said the state Commandant, Panam Musa, said the corps remained committed to protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, emphasising the importance of public cooperation.

He said the commandant urged the citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities around public installations to ensure collective safety and progress.