The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Edo says it has arrested three suspects with 40,000 litres of suspected adulterated petroleum product.

The State Commandant of the corps, George Edem who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Monday, said they were arrested on Sunday.

Edem said that the suspected 40,000 litre of AGO (Diesel) was concealed in a truck with registration number, Lagos, AKD 383 XG.

He also said that the truck which was apprehended along the Benin-Auchi by-pass had three compartments where the suspected adulterated petroleum product was concealed.

The commandant restated that the command was committed to ensuring that all vandals and economic saboteurs in the state were apprehended and brought to book.

He added that it was regrettable that some Nigerians still indulged in oil theft and adulteration of petroleum products.

“It is a terrible crime capable of knocking engines when used by unsuspecting members of the public.

Meanwhile, the suspects who confessed to the crime told NAN that the adulterated petroleum product contained in cellophane bags was loaded by the roadside at Ahoada in Rivers.

They also told NAN that they were heading to Obajana, near Lokoja in Kogi, before they were intercepted by the NSCDC personnel.