NSCDC nabs three suspected vandals in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Jigawa State has arrested three suspected vandals in Taura Local Government Area.

The Corps’ Public Relations Officer, CSC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse.

He said the suspects were arrested over alleged conspiracy and theft, contrary to section 286 and 96 and punishable under section 96 and 97.

Shehu said that the suspects were arrested on March 20 at about 2pm by NSCDC operatives in Gujungu town.

He said: “They connived and stole solar streetlights batteries along Hadejia Road, Gujungu town, put in place by the Jigawa State Ministry of Works to illuminate the town and provide security.

“The suspects, who were caught while committing the crime, were in possession of two Roy 12V/150Ah solar batteries and a charge controller, which were neatly removed from the streetlights trunks and were valued at N320,000.”

According to the PRO, investigation revealed that 23 out of 130 solar streetlights along the major roads in the town had their batteries stolen.

Shehu said the suspects had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court after investigations.

He further quoted the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Musa Malah, as strongly condemning the act and calling on residents to be vigilant and report all criminal activities to the nearest security formation in their localities.