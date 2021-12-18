NSCDC nabs three suspected fuel smugglers, seals filling station

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Saturday said it arrested three persons and seized 137 kegs of petrol being smuggled into Benin Republic.

The Command spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

Afolabi said the suspected smugglers were intercepted on Nigeria-Benin Republic boarder.

He said: “The tactical anti-vandal team of the corps, acted on an Intelligence information and rounded up the three suspects on their way to Benin Republic with the petroleum products loaded inside 137 kegs on December 17.”

The spokesman, however, said the corps was on the heals of other suspects who bolted on sighting the patrol team.

He alleged that the petroleum product was loaded from a filling station in Kaiama, headquarters of Baruten Local Government Area, adding that the filling station had been sealed.

Afolabi said that the head of the Anti-Vandal Unit, Ayinde Yusuf, who led the operation, warned that the corps would not spare vandals and other economic saboteurs operating in the state.

“The NSCDC and other security agencies are all out to make life difficult for the criminals,” he added.

The spokesman said that the State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, had ordered that the suspects be charged to court after completion of investigation.