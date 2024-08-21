NSCDC nabs three over illegal mining, armoured cable theft in Ondo

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has apprehended three persons over alleged illegal mining, and armoured cable theft in the state.

NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, disclosed this in a statement in Akure on Wednesday.

Aidamenbor said that two of the suspects were apprehended on August 13 over illegal mining activities in the Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo areas of the state.

He said that the suspects, Modashiru Nasiru, 18, and Hassan Yaya, 19, were indulging in unlicensed mining activities.

The public relations officer further disclosed that another suspect, Aloa Segun, 40, was apprehended over armoured cable theft.

Also Read:

Aidamenbor said that during the investigation, armoured cables, recline cables and a generator, all valued at N3.3m were recovered from the suspect.

He said that the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were concluded. (NAN)

Post Views: 0