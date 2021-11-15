NSCDC nabs suspect attempting to steal motorcycle in Osun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun, on Monday said it has arrested a suspect who attempted to steal a motorcycle in Akoda area of Ede in the state.

Its Spokesperson, Adigun Daniel, said in a statement that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday when a case of attempted motorcycle stealing was reported to the corps.

“One Jacob, reported at the NSCDC command that on Nov. 4, he packed his motorbike by the road side around Dammy Jay Filling Station, Ede, to answer the call of nature.

“He explained that he was still in the bush when he saw a young man trying to unlock his motorcycle’s head, so he came out of the bush and engaged him in a fight.

“He said in the process of the fight, the suspect ran away, but he was able to collect his handset, a Tecno Spark phone.

“He then proceeded to report the case at the NSCDC State Headquarters in Osogbo,” Daniel said.

He said upon the receipt of the complaint, the suspect was tracked and later arrested on Nov. 10 by officers of the NSCDC, adding that the arrested suspect had equally confessed to the crime.

Daniel said the corps was working to unravel the syndicate behind snatching of motorcycles and stealing in the state, adding that the trend was becoming worrisome.

He, however, said further investigation would be carried out on the matter after which the suspect would be charged to court accordingly.