NSCDC nabs six suspects for exhuming corpse for rituals

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State Command says it has apprehended six suspects who are members of a syndicate involved in grave desecration for ritual purposes.

SC Buhari Saad, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Gombe, the Gombe State capital.

He said the suspects allegedly dug out a deceased grave and removed the eyes.

Saad said that the suspects carried out the act barely 48 hours after the body of the deceased was buried at Gadam North Cemetery.

He said that the suspects exhumed the body of an 85-year-old resident of Gadam, who was buried on September 9 and reburied the remains.

He said that during investigation, the suspects (names withheld) allegedly confessed to have dug out the grave for human parts harvest, specifically the deceased’s eyes.

He said that the suspects were to be paid N500,000 each by one Aliyu, who is at large.

Saad said that efforts were on to apprehend Aliyu, adding that upon completion of the investigation, the suspects would be charged in court.

He assured the public of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities in their communities.

