NSCDC nabs four suspects over alleged kidnapping in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested four suspects over alleged kidnapping in Sokoto State.

Muhammad Dada, the NSCDC Commandant, Sokoto State, disclosed while addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Friday.

Dada said the success was recorded following intelligence provided by some people in Sokoto.

He said: “The NSCDC Tsamiya outpost in Tureta Local Government has successfully arrested Bello Abdullahi, Bello Abubakar, Abdullahi Oro and Lawali Sulaiman.

“The suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of four persons in Tureta on April 22, in which N5 million was collected as ransom.”

The command also recorded success in the arrest of suspects in “the kidnapping of another one person at Dange Shuni LGA on March 16, during which N900,000 was collected as ransom,” he said.

The Commandant added that the suspects were in its wanted list and had since admitted committing the alleged crime.

“We are currently concluding our investigation and soon the suspects will be taken to the appropriate authority for further judicial process,” he added.

Dada further appealed for more commitment of the public in supporting the government to address the security challenges in the country.