The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested four suspects over the alleged killing of one Ayisat Sanni at Esie in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, whose names were given as Adams Sodiq, Rasaq Rasheed, Lukman Quadri and Biliaminu Qayum, were nabbed in connection with the murder of the deceased.

The arresting officer, Babatunde Azeez, said the deceased was reported missing on April 2 by Musa Waziri.

However, the missing woman’s corpse was later discovered in the bush on April 3, half naked with machete cuts all over her body.

Azeez said the suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of the woman by the search team of NSCDC, Vigilante Group and the Nigeria Police.

He added that the first suspect’s cloth was full of blood stain.

The NSCDC officer said the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.