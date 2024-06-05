NSCDC nabs five suspected vandals in Kano

Officers of the Kano State Command of Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have reportedly arrested five suspects in Kano for alleged vandalism and theft.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Mohammad Lawal-Falala, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the suspects were apprehended by the anti-vandalism unit of the corps during midnight patrols.

The two suspects, Adnan Umar (26) and Musa Shuayb (24), were caught vandalising streetlight armoured cables on IBB Way, Fagge/Kofar Wambai new market.

Lawal-Falala added they were also attempting to steal three rolls of copper wire.

In a separate incident, The NSCDC boss disclosed that three suspected motorcycle thieves, including a receiver of the stolen motorcycle were arrested by the corps.

The suspects are Saminu Magaji (19), Haruna Idris (22), and Ahmed Abubakar (38), the receiver.

The Commandant noted that two other suspects are still at large.

He alleged that the suspects, who hail from Gwammaja, Dala LGA, Kano State, specialised into homes, stealing motorcycles and personal belongings.

Lawal-Falala said the suspects were being investigated and will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.