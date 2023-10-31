NSCDC nabs five alleged serial rapists for money ritual

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command has apprehended five serial rapists in Nasarawa Eggon and Awe Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

The spokesman of the Command, Jerry Victor, made this known in a statement he made available to the media.

Victor listed the suspects as Benjamin Taimako, a male 19-year-old Senior Secondary School 3 student who hails from Angwan Jarumai, behind Luka Hospital, who reportedly raped and defiled a seven-year-old victim (name withheld); Mallam Abdulwahab Bello Sambo, a male Islamic teacher with one of the Islamic schools in Nasarawa Eggon, who allegedly raped and defiled a 13-year-old girl (name withheld); and John Ishaku, a 15-year-old male who resides at Angwan Angibe, who was accused of raping and defiling an eight-year-old girl (name withheld).

All the suspects are said to be from Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

In the same vein, the Command also arrested one Mohammed Abubakar Usman, 19, a male mechanic apprentice who hails from Angwan Galadima, Layin Alugudu, and one Umar Usman, a 20-year-old male carpenter from Gidan Chiroma, Layin Chunkus.

Both of them are from Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to Victor, Taimako has admitted using some substances before the act for money rituals.

Addressing newsmen at the Command Headquarters in Lafia, the state capital, the State Commandant, Abbas Bappa Muhammed, who spoke through Victor, said the Nasarawa Eggon Divisional Officer, SC Okpanachi Joseph, arrested Taimako, Sambo and Ishaku in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State after the matter was reported to the Divisional Office.

Furthermore, the two Usmans were apprehended after the victims reported the matter to their caretaker who in turn reported it to the Awe Divisional Office of the NSCDC.

The victims (names withheld), who are all 16 years, narrated how the suspects came to their compound around 3am with flashlights, sticks and knife, took them forcefully to an uncompleted building, and assaulted and raped them.

Yahaya was reportedly wearing a camouflage military inner wear, which he use to instill fear into his victims.

All victims were taken to a government approved hospital for general medical examinations.

Victor said the suspects confessed to the crime and pleaded for mercy, adding that they will be charged to courts of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.

State Commandant Muhammed praised the operatives of Nasarawa Eggon and Awe Divisional Offices for a job well done.

Hee charged other officers to emulate them by showing utmost sincerity, kindness and professionalism in discharging their mandates.

He added: “I want to use this medium to plead with all parents and guardians to be wary of the movement of their children and wards, especially the girl child, as they need more attention and care in order not to give an iota of moment for the bad elements to perpetrate their evil intention as the right of the girl child must be protected at all cost.”

The Commandant urged the general public to be proactive in crime reporting and also report any crime to the NSCDC office or any security agency closest to them.

He said in case of any emergency, the Command can be reached via 07063510675 and 07066162054.