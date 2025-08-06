NSCDC nabs drug dealer, burglar in Kano

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says its operatives have arrested two suspected criminals found to be involved in drug dealing and burglary in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The NSCDC operatives have recorded another breakthrough in the fight against crime, following the arrest of two suspected criminals in separate operations,” he said.

“In the first operation, the NSCDC personnel apprehended a suspected drug dealer, Basiru Ahmed, 42 years at Salanta, Gwale local government area in possession of a quantity of substances believed to be Indian hemp (Cannabis sativa)”, the statement added.

According to him, the suspect was arrested following credible intelligence reports and was caught red‑handed selling and distributing the illegal substance within the community.

“The suspect, caught with over 106 parcels of Cannabis, has since been handed over to the state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and necessary legal action,” he said.

Also Read

In a related development, another suspect, Muhammad Abbas, 22, was nabbed at Gurungawa, Kumbotso LG area.

He was arrested for allegedly burgling residential homes and carting away valuable property worth hundreds of thousands of Naira.

“The suspect, who had been on the security watchlist for some time, was apprehended during a coordinated patrol aimed at curbing theft and other criminal activities in the area”, the statement added.

It further noted that all the suspects will be charged to Court upon completion of the investigation.

The statement however, urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely information that will assist in ridding the community of criminal elements.

Post Views: 14