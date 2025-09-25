NSCDC nabs 19 suspected vandals in Kano

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 19 suspected vandals across the state within three days.

The State NSCDC Commandant, Bala Bawa-Bodinga, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at the State Headquarters of the command on Wednesday.

He said the suspects were arrested at different locations across the state following intensified operations through intelligence-led patrols and surveillance.

“In the course of the operations, operatives of the Command, through intelligence-led patrols and surveillance, have arrested 19 suspected vandals at different locations across the state, including Madobi, Tudunwada, Gwale, Minjibir and Kumbotso local government areas of Kano State,” Bodinga said.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended while engaging in unlawful acts such as tampering with electrical installations, communication cables, drainage slabs, illegal substances and other public utilities

“The arrests followed credible intelligence and swift response by our area commands and divisional offices across the state,” he said.

Bodinga said exhibits recovered from the suspects include many rolls of aluminium cables worth tens of thousands of naira, 6.1kg armoured cables of transformer, two rolls of suck and die (sukudai) and short spear (Dan bida).

Other items were rubber solution (sholusho), one motorcycle, a broken soldering iron, five shovels and five diggers.

He explained that the suspects have since been profiled, investigated thoroughly, and will be prosecuted in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

“These arrests are a clear warning to all those who derive pleasure in sabotaging our commonwealth by destroying critical infrastructure.

“Let me emphasise that vandalism not only results in huge economic losses but also endangers the lives of innocent citizens and hampers development,” he said.

He said the command will continue to strengthen intelligence gathering, intensify patrols, and collaborate with sister security agencies, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders to ensure vandals and economic saboteurs have no hiding place in this state.

He urged members of the public to provide timely and useful information to assist the corps in curbing crimes and safeguarding critical infrastructure in the state.

“The NSCDC will not relent in its duty to protect lives, property and infrastructure for the overall peace and development of the state,” Bawa-Bodinga added.