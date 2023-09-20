NSCDC nabs 12 illegal miners in Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Akwa Ibom Command has apprehended 12 illegal miners and impounded six trucks used for their operations.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this to newsmen during a media briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Uyo on Wednesday.

Eluwade said the illegal miners were apprehended by NSCDC operatives in Abak and Itu Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the activities of illegal miners had impacted negatively on the environments and would not be allowed to continue.

“On Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, we went out on routine operations to perform our mandate of protection of lives and property of Government.

“Most of these mining sites are government property and we were made to know that there are many illegal miners here in Akwa Ibom.

“We embarked on the operation as part of our activities to streamline the activities of miners in the state, and to ensure only legal miners are allowed to work on mining sites.

“The operation was also to ensure that dues and royalties are paid to government. We arrested 12 illegal miners and impounded six trucks,” Eluwade said.

Eluwade said the activities of illegal miners in the state had exposed part of the environment to erosion and flooding, stressing that the command would not allow the practice to continue.

The state commandant assured that the operations would be continuous to eliminate all illegal miners from the state and ensure only licensed ones are allowed to operate.

He warned illegal miners to leave because the state was no longer safe for their operations.

The commandant also reiterated that anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.