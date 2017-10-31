NSCDC loses State Commandant

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command has confirmed the death of its Commandant, Bashir Lawan-Kano.

The confirmation was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Aso Okereke, made available to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday.

Okereke stated that Lawan-Kano, aged 55, died at about 8.30am at Dalhatu Specialist Hospital on Tuesday during an illness.

He noted that the command had been plunged into mourning and had opened a condolence register at the state command headquarters in Lafia.

He said: “The command has been plunged into mourning over the death of the commandant.

“We will miss his sense of humour as he died at a time we need him most.”

Lawan-Kano left a wife and six children.

Born on January 1, 1962, Lawan-Kano was a graduate of political science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was a former senior lecturer with Kano State Polytechnic, before he transferred his service to NSCDC in 2005 as Deputy Commandant.

Until his death, he served as state commandant in Ogun, Imo and Ebonyi States before he was redeployed to Nasarawa State Command in 2015.