NSCDC loses Officer in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command has confirmed the death of one of its personnel, DSC Idris Lawan, in a ghastly motor accident.

The spokesman of the Corps, CSC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the death in a statement on Monday in Dutse.

Shehu said Lawan died in an accident that occurred on Kano-Hadejia Road on his way to Malam Madori town.

He said: “The NSCDC Command in Jigawa is thrown into mourning following the demise of one of its Divisional Officers, DSC Lawal Idris.

“Lawan died at the early hours of Monday as a result of a ghastly road traffic accident along Kano-Hadejia road, on his way to Malam Madori, his place of primary assignment.”

Shehu said that the Commandant, Mustapha Talba, has commiserated with personnel of the Corps and families of the deceased.

“Talba also prayed to Almighty God to have mercy on his departed soul and look after his family,” he said.

According to him, the deceased, who joined the Corps in 2010 as ASC II, served in various capacities, including Acting Divisional Officer, Kafin Hausa, and Divisional Officer, Kafin-Hausa and Maigatari, a position he held until his death.

He said that the deceased has since been buried.