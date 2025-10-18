NSCDC kills two in foiled kidnap

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has averted the kidnapping of the family of an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service and others in Nasarawa State, killing two suspects in the process.

Spokesperson of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed that two of the suspected kidnappers were killed during the rescue operation.

He said on Thursday that two others were apprehended.

Afolabi said that the kidnap attempt was thwarted by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGsSIS) at Bukan-Ari area on the Kurikyo Road in Lafia, Nassarawa State.

He quoted the head of the operation, Appollos Dandaura, as saying that the success followed five hours of intelligence-based coordinated operation using advanced technological and intelligence gathering techniques.

He said: “The CGsSIS engaged the kidnappers and subdued them due to superior and intense firing power, which resulted in the arrest of two kidnappers.

“Two others were neutralised while one escaped with severe injuries from gunshots, but made away with an Ak-47 rifle.”

Dandaura said that the following items were recovered as exhibits at the scene of the crime: one AK-47 assault rifle, one magazine, 40 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

Others are, “five different types of mobile phones, two knives. a cash of N7,500 and some substances suspected to be charms”.

The CG’s SIS commandant assured that efforts are ongoing to ensure the fleeing suspect and other syndicate members are arrested and brought to justice.

Dandaura said further that the suspects arrested were currently cooperating in the ongoing investigation and have confessed to their different levels of involvement in the series of kidnappings carried out in Nasarawa State.

He reiterated the NSCDC’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of people and their properties across the nation.

The officer urged Nigerians to promptly report strange movements within their vicinity to the nearest security agencies.