NSCDC Kaduna State Command relocates headquarters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, has relocated its Headquarters to College Road, Stephen Shekari Estate, Road ‘A’ Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Habeeb Badamasi announced this in a statement issued Monday in Kaduna.

Badamasi said the new office accommodation would help the corps to restrategise its operations, adding that there was the need to beef up security around Kaduna and its environs on 24 hour basis.

Meanwhile, the State Commandant, Idris Adah has commended Gov. Nasir El-rufai for providing the corps with the new office accommodation.

Adah said that the present office would boost the performance of officers in tackling security challenges bedeviling the state.

“One of the mandates of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is the protection of lives and property, which our officers have proved to the world before, during the just concluded general elections.

“Protection of lives and property is a continuous thing and everyday we re-strategise for effective performance, especially as we approach the handover date to the newly elected political office holders.

“Our men are on ground, performing their daily task and with the new accommodation, it’s a boost to the corps in discharging its responsibilities.” Adah said

The Commandant further urged officers and men of the corps to discharge their responsibilities efficiently.

He also called on residents in the state, especially those in Kurmin Mashi, to report strange faces or suspects to the command for immediate arrest.