NSCDC intercepts seven trucks of adulterated diesel, arrests 12

The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it intercepted seven trucks of adulterated diesel and arrested 12 suspects in connection with the seizure.

The NSCDC Commandant, Matthew Ovey, disclosed this while parading the suspects in Owerri, the state capital, on Thursday.

Ovey said that the seven trucks were loaded with over 300,000 litres of diesel from illegal refineries in Rivers State.

According to him, the trucks were loaded with diesel from illegal refineries in Rivers State and heading to Abuja, Niger and Anambra States before they were intercepted at Spibat area, along Amakohia Road, Owerri.

He said: “The interception was made following a tip off to the intelligence team of the Commandant-General of the Corps, who kept vigil till around 3am to effect the seizure.

“Investigations are ongoing and the suspects arrested in connection with the crime will appear in court as soon as investigations are over.”

Some of the suspects however, claimed that they were not aware of the source of the product and pleaded for mercy.