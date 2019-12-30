The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyo State Command on Monday honoured the Oyo State Correspondent for DAILY POST newspaper, Musliudeen Adebayo, and some journalists in other media houses in the state the for their unbiased reportage about the activities of the command.

The awards presentation and recognition, which took place at the Command’s headquarters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was part of the end of the year party of the command.

Among those who were honoured with awards of recognition apart from DAILY POST Adebayo were Adebayo Akamo of New Nigerian, Sulaiman Shehu of News Agency of Nigeria, Abiola Olowe of Voice of Nigeria, Kayode Oladosu of Nigerian Television Authority, Rasidat Makinde of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and Kunle Ojo of Galaxy Television.

State Commandant of NSCDC, Alhaji Iskilu Akinsanya, who presented the certificates of recognition and the awards to the journalists, maintained that DAILY POST, Nigeria’s a premium leading newspaper that is developed and written exclusively for Nigerians, packed with up-to-the-minute local and national news, politics, metro, business, entertainment, sports and opinions, has played a major role in projecting the image of the organization.

Akinsanya maintained that DAILY POST and its state Correspondent were able to write unbiased news and reports about the organization during the year, hence the need to recognize them for a job well done.

He said: “Today, many officers and members of the media will be awarded for these achievements to make the day memorable.

“I want to conclude that the reward for good work is more work, so let us do it together in 2020 to achieve greater feat.

“The Federal Government, our Minister, the Commandant General, the state government and many stakeholders meant well for us.

“Let us encourage Nigerians by doing the right things in the professional manner to justify the thrust the people repose in us.

“Today, we are presenting an award of recognition to the DAILY POST Correspondent in Oyo State, Mr. Musliudeen Adebayo, for his unbiased reportage about our organization.

“In fact, I read DAILY POST everyday, and since I began to read DAILY POST, I have been reading it everyday for up to date news. We thank you for a job well done by projecting the image of NSCDC in Oyo State.”

Adebayo, a journalist cum Social Worker, while responding, thanked the NSCDC for the award as he described it as a challenge to do more.

He thanked his media outfit, DAILY POST, for giving him the opportunity to serve as its correspondent in the state.

Adebayo, who joined DAILY POST in January 2017, said: “I thank God that I am alive to receive this award despite a little challenge I had few weeks ago.

“I am happy that this award is presented to me while still alive and not when I am dead.

“I thank my employer, DAILY POST, the Publisher, Editors and other staff for giving me the opportunity to be its Oyo State correspondent.

“I thank my family, friends and my colleagues for the encouragement and I thank those who have contributed to my success so far.

“I am grateful.

“This award is no doubt a challenge to do more.

“This has shown that whatever you are doing, you have to be committed.

“Be committed to whatever you are doing.

“Don’t forget that someone somewhere is watching you.

“Be watchful and be consistent in whatever good things you are doing.”