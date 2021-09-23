NSCDC gets new commandant in Anambra State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has posted a new Commandant, Everestus Obiyo, to Anambra State.

The new helmsman replaces Vincent Ogu, who was the State Commandant in Anambra State for about four months.

Edwin Okadigbo, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, noted in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Wednesday that the official handing and taking over had been completed by the two officers.

Okadigbo said Obiyo, the 13th State Commandant of the NSCDC, Anambra State Command, assumed duty on September 21, 2021.

He said Ogu had been redeployed to the NSCDC National Headquarters Abuja.

The command’s spokesman described Obiyo as a seasoned officer who had demonstrated competence and administrative acumen in past positions held.

He added: “Before his recent posting to Anambra, Obiyo was the Commandant, Intelligence and Investigation Department at the NSCDC Zone E, Zonal Headquarters Owerri, Imo State.

“He has served as State Commandant in Kogi, Ogun and Enugu States respectively.

“He has vast knowledge of the job having also served in over 21 state commands of the federation and held several appointments among others,’’ Okadigbo said.

According to Okadigbo, the new state commandant solicited maximum support and cooperation of Anambra State people and residents to enable him discharge the constitutional mandate of NSCDC in the State.