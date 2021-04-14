The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps says it foiled a jailbreak attempt by inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area.

Richard Ogbebor, the Public Relations Officer of the command, in a statement in Benin disclosed that the attempted jailbreak occurred between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday.

Ogbebor explained that the corps had received a distress call on the attempted jailbreak and subsequently mobilised its personnel, led by Samuel Ogbeide, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1, to the facility.

He said on getting to the facility, it was discovered that the inmates had broken out from their cells and were already engaging the correctional officers in a fight.

He disclosed that in a bid to bring the development under control, some of the officers sustained different degrees of injury.

Ogbebor, however, said with assistance from the personnel from the Nigerian Army, 4th Brigade and the Edo State Police Command, the inmates were eventually overpowered and taken back to their cells.

He added that security had been fully beefed up at the correctional facility by all security agencies.