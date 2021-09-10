NSCDC evacuates 48 sacks, 36 kegs of stolen PMS in Lagos

The marine and anti-vandalism team of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State command, while on routine surveillance and patrol on Tuesday, 7th September, 2021, around midnight, intercepted some suspected vandals in the Badagry area of the state.

Led by the Divisional Officer, Badagry Division, Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC) Akinyemi Rasheed Ayodeji, the team evacuated a total of 48 sacks and 36 kegs loaded with stolen Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).

The suspected vandals fled on sighting the officials of the division.

The vandals intended to cart away the stolen products around Mangoro creek along Iya’fin waterways, towards the Republic of Benin.

According to a statement by the public relations officer of the command, ASCI Abolurin Oluwaseun Olumide, the Commandant, Eweka Okoro, has ordered the anti-vandal unit to evacuate the products back to the Lagos State command headquarters, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, in a bid to carry out further investigation.

He also directed that the security of lives and property and the protection of oil pipelines in the Badagry Division and other oil pipeline areas in the state be beefed up immediately.

The commandant also said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation office in the state had been contacted for proper evacuation of the products because of its inflammable nature.