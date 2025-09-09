NSCDC equips 174 officers on modern security tools to tackle cyber intrusions, drone-enabled crimes

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained 174 personnel in tactical efficiency through the use of modern security tools.

Specifically, the personnel were trained in the areas of modern radio communication, map reading and navigation, drone appreciation and application, with a charge to tackle cyber intrusions and drone-enabled crimes.

Speaking at the passing-out ceremony held in Abuja on Monday, the FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Olusola Odumosu, said the training, organized in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, focused on equipping operatives with updated knowledge and skills to address evolving security threats, including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, vandalism of public infrastructure, cyber intrusions and drone-enabled crimes.

According to him, the exercise themed: “Enhancing Tactical Efficiency Through Modern Security Tools,” was part of a deliberate strategy to sharpen the operational capacity of the Corps in safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure.

“The threats we face today are more complex and sophisticated than ever before, requiring not only courage and commitment but also the effective deployment of modern tools, knowledge, and techniques,” Odumosu said.

He commended the Nigerian Army for its support and partnership in facilitating the programme, describing the collaboration as “an exemplary indication of inter-agency synergy and cooperation, critical in the collective pursuit of national security objectives.”

Odumosu said in the last few years, the FCT Command has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of capacity building programmes and assured that the training would be a catalyst for drastic reductions in reported cases of vandalism, theft of public infrastructure and a surge in the arrests of vandals and other criminal elements within the territory.

He lauded the 174 graduating participants for their dedication and resilience, urging them to apply their newly acquired skills in combating vandalism and other forms of criminality across the FCT.

“You are now custodians of specialised knowledge, and it is expected that you apply it with professionalism, discipline, and a strong sense of duty,” he charged.

The Commandant further expressed appreciation to the Commandant-General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, for his support and approval of the Command’s training programmes, assuring that the FCT Command would not relent in capacity development initiatives.

He stressed that the training would serve as a catalyst for reducing cases of vandalism and theft of public infrastructure, while boosting arrests of vandals and other criminal elements in Abuja and its environs.

In his remarks, Commander of the Nigeria Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj. Gen. Wilson Dangana, said knowledge acquired and not utilised will be lost.

Dangana, who was represented by the Garrison Training Officer, Brig. Gen. NN Orok, urged the personnel to constantly put to use the knowledge acquired from the training.

