NSCDC elevates Jigawa Spokesperson, 13 others to various ranks

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the promotion of the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), CSC Adamu Shehu, and 13 other senior officers to the ranks of Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC) and Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC).

The PRO announced this in a statement on Saturday, in Dutse.

He said: “Following the recent release of promotion list CDCFIB, 14 officers of NSCDC Jigawa State Command were on Friday decorated with new ranks of Deputy Commandants and Assistant Commandants of Corps at the Zonal Command Headquarters, Zone ‘N’ Kano.

“Nine officers were elevated from the rank of Assistant Commandants of Corps (ACC) to Deputy Commandants of Corps (DCC) and six officers from the rank of Chief Superintendents of Corps (CSC) to Assistant Commandants of Corps (ACC).

“The Head of Administration, three Area Commanders were among those decorated to the rank of DCC, while the Command”s Public Relations Officer is among the six other officers decorated to the rank of ACC”.

Shehu said the Zonal Commander, ACG (Prof.) Iliya Sarki, was assisted in decorating the newly promoted officers by the Jigawa Commandant of the NSCDC, Danjuma Muhammed, and his Kano state counterpart, Muhammad Lawal.

He explained that while addressing officers, the zonal Commander charged them to reciprocate the gesture by working hard in ensuring the protection of lives and property of the citizenry as well as protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

“New ranks means new commitment, dedication and added responsibility, as such you must strive hard to ensure you give your best in uplifting the corps to a greater height.

”And I believe your promotion is as a result of your dedication, resilience as well as commitment to duty,” he quoted the zonal Commander.

The PRO added that Sarki also commended the Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, for keeping up with his promise of enhancing personnel welfare.