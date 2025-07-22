NSCDC, DSS join forces to boost FCT security

In a concerted effort to enhance security and combat crimes in the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has declared its readiness to strengthen its collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS).

FCT commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Olusola Odumosu stated this on Tuesday when he received the newly deployed FCT DSS State Director, Usman Dauda.

Odumosu highlighted the strong synergy among security agencies in the FCT, attributing the current relative peace in the territory to this collaborative approach.

“No security agency has a monopoly of strategy; hence, the need for interdependence is crucial for better results in guaranteeing the security and safety of our citizens.

“Our Command is fully prepared to reinforce this well-established relationship,” he said.

Odumosu added that the NSCDC and DSS have historically been strong allies, a relationship that extends to other sister agencies due to their intertwined duties.

“Your visit today solidifies this synergy, which is sacrosanct in fulfilling our assigned mandates in the territory,” the Commandant added.

Odumosu assured the DSS director of NSCDC’s full cooperation, particularly in intelligence sharing and joint security operations within the FCT.

He pledged to continue enhancing collaboration with the DSS to curb criminal activities and other societal vices, leveraging their existing relationship to improve security and ensure peace and order prevail across the territory.

In his remarks, the DSS director, Usman Dauda affirmed that his visit aimed to build upon the already productive synergy with the Command.

He acknowledged the NSCDC’s extensive responsibilities, as outlined in its establishment Act, and commended the Corps for consistently meeting expectations in sanitizing the territory.

Dauda expressed optimism about ongoing efforts to elevate Nigeria’s security landscape, stressing that a stronger, more desirable national security destination can be swiftly achieved when all stakeholders contribute their capacity and experience.

He assured the Commandant of DSS’s unwavering support and continued collaboration with the NSCDC in the field and all other necessary areas.

