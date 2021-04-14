The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it discovered eight decomposed bodies on the outskirt of Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on Tuesday.

Solomon Eremi, NSCDC Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar.

Eremi said the stench from the decomposing bodies attracted the attention of passersby who traced the location of the valley and raised the alarm.

He said: “We sent our Disaster Management and Recovery team to the area.

“They went there with armed men.

“They went round the entire place and saw eight decomposed corpses made up of a female and seven males.

“One was still very fresh.

“We don’t really know what happened.

“We got the information from passersby due to the stench that came from the area.

“As we speak, we can not really tell what happened, whether they killed them and dumped them there, whether it was kidnappers or what, we can’t really tell for now until investigation is completed.”

NAN.