NSCDC destroys five illegal refineries, arrests three alleged owners

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has dislodged and destroyed five illegal refineries at Obodo community in Warri North, Delta.

Its Spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, said this Monday in Abuja that based on an intelligence report, two suspected male owners and a female owner of the refineries were arrested.

He stated that two other persons were also arrested during the operation while other collaborators fled.

Odumosu added that the five suspects were assisting the NSCDC in its investigation.

He stated that the illegal refinery operators produced adulterated petroleum products and distributed the same to unsuspecting users.

He stated also that Brah Samson, Squad Commander of the Commandant General’s Special Anti-Vandal Monitoring Unit, who led the arrest team, already promised to hunt down the fleeing suspects,

“Investigation will be carried out with due diligence to unravel the other criminals connected to the crime for possible prosecution,’’ he quoted Samson as saying.