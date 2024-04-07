NSCDC deploys 862 operatives for hitch-free Eid-al-Fitr in Yobe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Yobe Command has deployed 862 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Eid-al-Fitr celebration in the state.

Bala Garba, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Damaturu.

Garba said that the State Commandant, Adamu Zakari, made the directive for the deployment of the operatives across 17 local government areas of the state ahead of the Sallah festival.

“The operatives are drafted from the Female Strike Force (FSF), Counter Terrorist Squad (CTS), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anti Vandal department, Intelligence and Investigations (INTs), Agro Rangers and Operations department,” Garba explained.

He added that they were instructed to be proactive and treat people with respect while discharging their duties.

While commending the people of the state for being law-abiding, he congratulated all Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting and prosperous Sallah celebrations ahead.

He also urged them to report any suspicious movement of persons or objects to the nearest security agency.