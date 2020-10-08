No fewer than 300 officers and men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,(NSCDC) Ekiti Command have been deployed for Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.

The Ekiti NSCDC Commandant, Solomon Iyamu, disclosed this in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Tolulope Afolabi, on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Iyamu, according to the statement, warned the deployed officers to be diligent and focused.

He charged them to reject any temptation of inducement or gratification, saying such were forbidden in the Corps.

The commandant said that any officer caught in acts that contravene the Electoral Act and the law of land would be dealt with in accordance with extant laws.

He enjoined the officers and men to be civil in their approach and mild in their treatment of the voters.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2020 Ondo State governorship election comes up on Saturday.