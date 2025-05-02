NSCDC deploys 2,160 personnel in Katsina ahead of Tinubu’s visit

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2160 personnel in preparation for the presidential working visit in the state on Friday.

The state commandant, Aminu Ahmad, made this known while briefing senior management staff of the command in a special meeting held today Thursday at the Command Headquarters, Katsina.

President Tinubu is scheduled to visit the State for a two-day working visit.

During the visit, Tinubu will commission two major projects executed by Governor Dikko Umar Radda’s administration including the Eastern bypass dual carriageway and Agricultural Mechanization Centre at Tashar Bala.

Ahmad tasked the operatives with civility and professionalism as he further emphasised for strategic deployment of personnel to the sites of two major projects scheduled for commissioning, airport, Usman bin Affan Mosque Modoji, and other relevant locations within the metropolis.

He also directed the detailing and deployment of undercover operatives to sensitive locations.

The commandant tasked the relevant Heads of Departments and Units, Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Unit Commanders, OC Outposts and Special Forces to ensure well coordination and proper patrolling to provide watertight Security in the State.

He also urged the monitoring of Deployments for both covert and overt personnel.

The state NSCDC boss further charged personnel for commitments and dedication to duty.

“Personnel deployed must be very professional and synergise with other security agencies to ensure adequate security,” he charged.

Post Views: 12