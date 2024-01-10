NSCDC decorates 385 promoted officers in Kano

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has decorated 385 newly-promoted officers with their ranks.

The State Corps Commandant, Mohammed Lawal-Falala, urged the promoted officers to uphold the principles and core values of the agency.

Lawal-Falala stressed that this should be done with courage, diligence and professionalism.

He said: “I want to express my deepest congratulations. You have exhibited unparalleled courage, resilience and dedication in your roles.

Also Read:

“Your promotion is a reflection of your exceptional performance.”

He advised the Command’s officers to seize every opportunity and professional skill to expand their knowledge on the evolving security challenges in the society.

“Together, we must remain vigilant, adaptable and forward-thinking in our approach to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens we are sworn to protect,” Lawal-Falala said.

The Commandant commended Governor Abba Yusuf and other security agencies for their support to NSCDC in the State state.

In his speech, the Governor expressed his admiration and commitment in providing the security agencies with required tools and welfare packages in their effort to maintain peace and order in the state.

The Governor who was represented by the State Director- General, Special Duties, AVM Umar Ibrahim (Rtd) described the officers’ promotion as a recognition of their incredible achievements.

“As you continue to safeguard and protect citizens, you should always remember that you are ambassadors of peace and justice; stay vigilant and loyal,’’ he said.

Other officers promoted include: Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, who was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Corps.