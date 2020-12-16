The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command on Tuesday decorated no fewer than 100 newly-promoted corps with their new ranks.

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana, at the ceremony said the decoration was to enable the concerned corps to use their new ranks.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the newly-decorated officers were the officers who passed the 2019 promotion examination.

“The 100 being decorated are officers promoted in Lagos Command,” the NSCDC C-G said and urged the corps personnel to use their new ranks to enhance productivity.

“No one must use the new power to oppress his or her subordinate,” he said.

The NSCDC C-G, who was represented by the Lagos State NSCDC Commandant, Paul Ayeni, also urged the corps not to compromise the core values of NSCDC.

The NSCDC C-G said the decorated corps must take responsibilities that correlate with the new ranks bestowed on them.

Gana stressed that NSCDC would not overlook any act of indiscipline from any staff member.

He said erring officers would be made to face disciplinary panel immediately.

One of the newly decorated corps, Olugbade Agoro, who was promoted from Assistant Commandant of Corps to Deputy Commandant of Corps, commended the C-G’s commitment toward promoting the core values of NSCDC.

Agoro promised that the newly-decorated corps would make integrity and humility their watch words.

Commandant Ayeni used the event to announce that a new person has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command.

He said: “A new spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Corps (ASC 1), Mr. Oluwaseun Abolurin, has been appointed as the new PRO of NSCDC, Lagos Command.

“Until his deployment, Abolurin was the PRO of Lagos West Area Command, Agege.”