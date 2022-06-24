NSCDC confirms one dead, four injured in Ibadan auto crash

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyo State Command has confirmed the death of one person and four others injured in an accident involving an 18-seater bus and a motorcycle in Ibadan.

DCC Benedict Effanga, the Command’s Head of Disaster Management Unit, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Effanga issued the statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

An 18-seater bus allegedly skipped its lane and rammed into four motorcycles and a Camry car on the other lane at about 4:44pm on Bodija Road, Ibadan on Wednesday.

Effanga said: “A distress call was put through to the Unit desk at the State Headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan on Wednesday, to report a road accident that involved the commuter bus and the other vehicles.

“The commuter bus skid off its lane to the other lane where it rammed into 4 motorcycles moving in the opposite direction and brushed another Camry car on the side.”

Effanga said that preliminary investigation by the NSCDC revealed that the cause of the accident was brake failure.

He said that the bus was damaged along with the Camry car, while the motorcycles were crushed.

He said that the corpse had been taken off the road, while free flow of traffic was immediately restored by the NSCDC officials after a brief gridlock.