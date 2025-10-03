NSCDC Commandant slumps, dies after delivering lecture

The Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gbenga Agun, has reportedly slumped and died after delivering a lecture.

A source within the corps revealed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The source said Agun slumped shortly after delivering a lecture at an event marking the 2025 International Day of Peace in Benin.

He was said to have been rushed to the Military Hospital, Benin, where medical doctors confirmed him dead.

Efforts to obtain an official comment from the Public Relations Officer of the command, Efosa Ogbebor, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.