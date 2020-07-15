Muhammadu Abdullahi Gana, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Wednesday gave N.8 million to families of four officers who lost their lives in active service in Ondo State.

Represented by the Ondo State Commandant, Phillip Ayuba, the NSCDC boss explained that the gesture was aimed at ameliorating and soothing the pains of the deceased officers’ families.

The Commandant General admonished the officers and men of the Corps to continue to show love and kindness to one another.

“The presentation of the welfare packages today is to soothe the pains of the families of personnel who lost their lives in active service in Ondo State Command,” he said.

Gana prayed for God’s protection on all officers of the corps and charged them to continue to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

A recipient, Olorunmo Ade, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, expressed their gratitude for the magnanimity and benevolent gesture of the NSCDC.

Ade said the money allotted to each family would go a long way in ameliorating the burden created by the departure of their loved ones.