NSCDC CG decries inter-agency rivalry, calls for effective synergy

Dr Ahmed Audi, the Commandant-General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has lamented what he called inter-agency rivalry among security agencies in the country.

This is contained in a statement by the public relations officer of the corps, Mr Olusola Odumosu, on Friday in Abuja.

The NSCDC boss said there was need for renewed cooperation to tackle the inherent insecurity challenges as no service should have monopoly of any strategy.

“There is no need for the rift or unhealthy rivalry we are experiencing today which is causing us lots of drawback,” he said.

He stressed that security agencies need each other to perform creditably in the burdensome task of ensuring internal security.

“We must go back to the basics and meet at the drawing board to speak with one voice if we must win this asymmetric war,” he said.

He stated that although agencies ought to be independent, every agency is saddled with its responsibility, mandate and has it’s limitations.

Audi reiterated that conflict has played a major bane of cohesion among security operatives and also one of the causes of failure to nip in the bud various crisis rocking the country.

“We must not sit down and watch some doom and gloom merchants who denigrate their own country to put clogs in the wheels of peace and progress of our dear country, Nigeria,” he said.

He urged all security agencies to look at the bigger picture of national security in order to put Nigeria back on track.

“Share information and intelligence to solve our security problems,” he said.

According to the statement, the personnel of the Corps had undergone different composition of trainings by virtually all security agencies in the country.

It stated that such trainings gives the Corps an advantage of versatility and competence to intellectually and strategically collaborate with agencies genuinely interested in the growth and development of the nation.

The CG appealed to the Federal Government and the National Assembly to come up with a robust policy that will create an enabling environment for security operatives to function effectively.

He advocated for an improved welfare that will serve as a catalyst for operatives to put in their best and perform effectively.