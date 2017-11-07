NSCDC C-G goes tough on offensive posts on social media

The Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, has vowed to arrest and prosecute individuals and staff specialised in posting offensive, provocative and disparaging statements on social media.

The Media Assistant to the C-G, Assistant Commandant of Corps, Soji Alabi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Alabi quoted the C-G as giving the warning at the weekly meeting with his management staff at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja.

He said time was up for such people as measures were being taken by the C-G to arrest and made those found culpable to face the full weight of the law.

Alabi made reference to recent postings in the social media alleging that Muhammadu was responsible for withholding Cooperative deductions for three months and used it to pay the salary of the newly replaced personnel.

Alabi said further that another social media posting stated that the Federal Government had approved the recruitment of 10,000 graduates and 30,000 non-graduates personnel corps.

He said these false posts were refuted by the appropriate authorities but they were still going viral.

He said: “This abuse of social media has not only caused embarrassment to the Corps, but has also cast aspersions on the person of the C-G.

“The perpetrators of these ignoble acts are members of the Corps with their external collaborators.

“Muhammadu said the corps would not hesitate to collaborate with the Nigerian military to monitor the social media for anti-Corps, anti-government and anti-security communication to track them down.”

Alabi said the C-G had also directed all Deputy Commandant Generals, Zonal Commanders, State Commandants, Area Commanders and Divisional officers to be on close watch and monitor events in their respective areas and report appropriately.

He said further that the C-G frowned at the abuse of the social media and urged that the social media should be used positively to help government and security agencies to fight crime in the country.

This, he said, would also go a long way in promoting good governance and information sharing.

“One of the major priorities of Muhammadu upon assumption of duty few months back was personnel welfare.

“The ability of the Corps to handle its mandate can be attributed to the existence of a well-trained and highly motivated workforce.

“In the last two years, he sponsored over 10,000 personnel on several workshops, seminars and intensive training programmes both at home and abroad, to enhance their capacity to diligently deliver on the Corps’ mandate.

“Personnel salaries are paid promptly and other allowances are paid directly into their accounts, while uniforms and other kits were provided for them.”