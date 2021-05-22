Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command on patrol bust suspected oil vandals at the Iyana-Odo axis in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos on Friday.

The oil thieves were busy perpetrating their evil act inside the creek.

The vandals who had loaded a 30,000 litres capacity truck loaded with Premium Motor Spirit ( PMS), popularly known as petrol met their waterloo as the NSCDC operatives on patrol swooped on them following a tip off.

The vandals took to their heels when they sighted the team of the Anti- Vandal Unit on patrol at the Iyana-Odo axis and others from the state command.

The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Lagos State Command, Commandant Ayeni Paul Kolawole, having received the information swung into action and led a team of officers, which include; the Head of Intelligence, Head of Anti – Vandal Unit, Armed Squad personnel, Public Relations Officer, OC Exhibit and some intelligence officers to the crime scene to ensure on the spot assessment of the dastard act and unscrupulous activities of the vandals.

The truck was arrested in the midnight but no suspect was apprehended while the NSCDC operatives remained stationed from dusk to dawn. The truck was ordered to be brought to the State Command Headquarters immediately by the Commandant.

Commandant Ayeni has also ordered that further investigation should also be instituted over the illicit act perpetrated by the vandals in order to get to the root of the matter and ensure justice is served.

A statement by the command read, “It is pertinent to state here that the NNPC authorities in Lagos have also been informed directly by the Commandant about the dastard act of the vandals in the area and were also advised to commence repair works where necessary in the pipeline area.

“Finally, the Commandant posited that the escaped vandals will not be spared as the command will ensure they are successfully arrested and brought to book in accordance with the provisions of the law, while appealing to citizens and residents of the state to continue to avail the corps with relevant security information which will assist the corps in ensuring maximum security and safety of lives and property and the successful protection of oil pipelines and critical national assets and infrastructure amongst others in Lagos State.”