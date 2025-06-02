NSCDC busts illegal mining site in Anambra, confiscates dredging machines

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has raided an illegal sand mining site at Omambala River, Ifite-Ogwari, in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state.

The operation, conducted on Friday by the Mines and Steel Development Unit of the command in collaboration with the newly deployed Anambra State Federal Mines Officer, Edet Oku, was based on credible intelligence indicating potential illegal mining activities at the site.

This was disclosed by the State NSCDC Commandant, Maku Olatunde, at the command headquarters in Awka on Monday.

Following the raid, he added, the illegal mining site has been sealed and a manhunt launched for the fleeing suspects.

Olatunde stated that items recovered from the site included one dredger, two dredging engine pumps, 18 drums, five suction pipes, eight plastic discharge pipes, three 25-litre jerry cans, one plastic bucket, and one funnel.

He said, “The NSCDC, in its sustained commitment to combating illegal mining, has successfully raided a highly organised illegal sand mining site at Omambala River, Ifite-Ogwari, in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“On Friday, May 30, 2025, at about 13:05 hours, the command swooped in on the illegal mining site. As the team approached, all suspected illegal miners fled the scene, abandoning some of their mining equipment.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the site, with a licensed mining title reportedly held by one Ike Nweke of Messrs Trillike Investment Ltd, had been overtaken by unauthorised miners, allegedly led by one Uche Joshua Okafor, who is currently at large.

“As part of our mandate, we are duty-bound to safeguard the interests of legitimate title holders by sealing off illegal mining sites and facilitating the lawful operations of verified title holders.

“In doing so, we prevent revenue loss, environmental degradation, and promote sustainability in the sector.”

According to him, the command has launched a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the fleeing suspects’ criminal activities, including those aiding and abetting the illicit operations.

Olatunde stated that, upon conclusion of the investigation, those found culpable would be formally charged to court to face the consequences of their actions.

The NSCDC reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the law and protecting the nation’s solid mineral resources, warning perpetrators of illegal mining activities to desist immediately or face the full weight of the law.

