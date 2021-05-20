The Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command, Ayeni Paul Kolawole, on Wednesday 19th May, 2021, paid a courtesy visit to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Barabutemegha Jason Gbasa, in his office in Apapa to further solidify the existing synergy between the two organizations.

The visit was also to engender continuous professional collaboration in order to ensure the security of lives and property and the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure belonging to the federal, state and local governments in the state.

The commandant also seized the opportunity to congratulate the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, and the Nigerian Navy on the reception ceremony of the hydrographic and oceanographic research vessel, NNS LANA on 17th Monday 2021, at NNS Beecroft parade ground, Apapa, Lagos.

He informed the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, that the visit was also in line with the numerous charges of the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to foster inter-agency collaboration.

According to the Public Relations Officer, NSCDC, Assistant Superintendent of Corps I (ASCI), Abolurin Oluwaseun Olumide, the Commandant pledged his unalloyed loyalty to the Commandant-General, and restated his mission to place the corps in its rightful position within the security architecture of the nation.

In his response, Rear Admiral Gbasa appreciated the Commandant for honouring the invitation for the reception ceremony of NNS LANA few days earlier.

He also promised to improve on the already existing cordial relationship between the NSCDC and the Nigerian Navy in Lagos State.

He, however, opined that it is important to deal with the bad eggs within the agencies so as stop them from destroying the good image of the security organizations and the nation at large.

He affirmed that the NSCDC is a significant force to reckon with in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure and the protection of lives and property, amongst others.

He also pledged his unalloyed commitment and support to the Commandant to ensure the fulfillment of his statutory functions and mandate in Lagos State.