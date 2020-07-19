The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana, has dispelled the insinuations by those he described as mischief makers that his tenure, which was to end on July 17, 2020, has been extended for five years.

Gana spoke on Sunday amid reports that his tenure had been extended for five years by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

He described the report as misleading and mischievous and that it should be disregarded by the general public.

The CG disclosed that it was true that President Muhammadu Buhari through Aregbesola had approved six months tenure extension for him with effect from July 17, 2020.

A statement by the spokesman of the NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga, on Sunday said: “The minister graciously recommended this extension of tenure due to the track record of innovative programmes in the Corps as well as the need to consolidate some of the on-going projects.

Gbenga said while Gana appreciated President Buhari for the opportunity given to him and for the able leadership of Aregbesola, he warned journalists to always verify their information before going to the press.

He said he would not be deterred by the antics of critics as he had a clear vision of what he wanted to achieve as a CG, stressing that the various projects of his administration are symbolic and would speak to generations yet unborn.