NSCDC boss orders withdrawal of petition against police

Dr. Ahmed Audi, the Commandant-General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has ordered the immediate withdrawal of a petition by the Mining Marshal Department against the Nigerian Police Force.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, and issued to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Afolabi revealed that the petition, presented before the Senate Committee by the Mining Marshal Commander, Attah Onoja, was over an alleged attack and shooting of its marshals by some police officers.

He said that the petition also included the police allegedly obstructing mining marshals efforts to prosecute illegal miners arrested in Nasarawa State.

He further disclosed that the CG expressed displeasure over the petition, stating that the mining marshal commander acted outside his purview by filing the petition without the authorisation of the NSCDC management.

“The corps’ management therefore dissociates itself from the petition while the officer has been directed to immediately withdraw the said petition to allow for a smooth and amicable resolution of issues raised in the spirit of the robust interagency relationship,” Audi said.

The CG said that a joint investigation was ongoing with a view to unravelling what actually transpired as both organisations worked towards finding a common ground.

He said: “I have spoken to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun on the matter and sincerely apologise for the embarrassment that the petition might have caused.

“I have also directed that the petition be withdrawn immediately with a view to resolving it administratively without any rancour.”

According to Audi, the IGP had been very supportive of the corps’ by enjoining operations to enhance national security and the realisation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The NSCDC boss reiterated his determination to continue to effectively synergise with the police in an avowed commitment to stamping out crime and criminality to make Nigeria safer and more secure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been reported cases of clashes involving the Mining Marshalls and personnel of the police in cases involving protection of mining sites.

This led to the petition by Onoja to the Senate recently.

In the petition addressed to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, he alleged that officers from the Force Intelligence Department (FID) attempted to derail ongoing court cases involving illegal mining operations at Rafin Gabas in Kokona Local Government Area.

“The senate committee is humbly requested to intervene in the police’s deliberate spreading of falsehood and obstruction of prosecution of illegal miners arrested at Rafin Gabas,” the petition reads.

