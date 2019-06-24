Alhaji Aliyu Ndanusa, the Taraba Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has advised the warring communities in the state to embrace peace for economic prosperity.

Ndanusa gave the advice during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Jalingo on Monday.

He said even though the command had deployed security agents in the troubled spots, there was need for the people to sheath their swords for lasting peace to take place.

He said: ‘‘All over the world, peaceful co-existence is the foundation for development.

‘‘While NSCDC and sister security agencies are working hard to restore peace, I want to appeal to the warring factions in the crisis to give peace a chance for development.’’

Ndanusa commended Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba for the enabling environment provided for the security operatives to carry out their duties to ensure prevalence of tranquility in the state.

NAN reports that the latest crisis in communities in Ardo Kola and Jalingo led to a curfew in Jalingo which is currently running from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

He said there are still pockets of crises between the Jukun and Tiv communities in Southern Taraba which he said had lingered for more than two months.

Ndanusa also appealed to the people to always feel free to provide accurate information to operatives of NSCDC to ensure a crime-free state for commercial activities to thrive in the state.