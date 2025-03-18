NSCDC averts fire disaster in Sokoto tanker accident

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto State Command, on Tuesday swiftly intervened and prevented possible fire outbreak when a petrol tanker carrying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit fell at Dan Marna Filling Station in Gagi, Sokoto South Local Government Area, spilling fuel onto the road.

The officers cordoned off the area, restricted movement, and stopped unauthorized individuals from scooping the highly flammable liquid.

Speaking at the scene, Sokoto State NSCDC Commandant UI Alfadarai, represented by his Deputy Commandant, Florence Awosan, assured residents that necessary measures were in place to contain the situation.

“Our priority is the safety of lives and property. We have deployed adequate personnel to manage the situation and prevent any possible explosion,” she stated.

Also Read:

Firefighters and emergency responders worked alongside NSCDC officers to neutralize potential hazards.

By midday, the remaining fuel was safely evacuated, and the tanker was removed.

Officers remained on-site for surveillance to ensure safety.

Residents of Gagi commended the NSCDC for their swift response, emphasising the importance of proactive security measures in preventing disasters.

The NSCDC urged the public to remain vigilant and law-abiding, reaffirming its commitment to public safety.

Post Views: 1