NSCDC arrests two suspects over 1200 litres of diesel theft

The Oyo State Command, of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing 1,200 litres of diesel belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Its Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, made this known Wednesday while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan, the State’s capital.

Adaralewa explained that the suspects allegedly stole 40 kegs of 30 litres of diesel, amounting to 1,200 litres belonging to the Nigerian Railway Station at Omi-Adio, Ibadan.

The commandant confirmed that investigation revealed that the suspects and their accomplices had been siphoning the product from the train station for a long time before they were apprehended on Friday.

According to him, the suspects’ accomplices include some members of staff of the Omi-Adio Train station.

Adaralewa, however, said that the suspects would be charged to court at the completion of investigation.

Describing the suspects’ attitude as sabotage, he appealed to Nigerians to desist from sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government.

He warned that the corps would no longer tolerate criminals and acts tending toward criminality.

Among the suspects paraded was a commercial motorcyclist, who allegedly had canal knowledge of a 17-year-old female passenger.

Adaralewa revealed that the motorcyclist diverted off his route after carrying the female passenger, threatening to kill her with cutlass before having canal knowledge of her.

He explained that medical reports obtained at the Adeoyo Hospital showed that the lady had bruises on her private part, indicating an act of forceful penetration.

The Commandant said the corps would not tolerate a situation whereby ladies would no longer be free to board motorcycles or vehicles without being molested.

He said all hands must be on deck to check all forms of criminality. NAN