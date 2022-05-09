NSCDC arrests two suspects for alleged kidnapping, murder of five-year-old

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Bauchi State says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping and killing of a five-year-old girl at Narabi village in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant of the Corps, Nurudeen Abdullahi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Bauchi.

He said that the prime suspect, Kabiru Abdullahi, allegedly kidnapped the girl in front of her house, took her to a nearby bridge, strangled her and put the body in a sack.

Abdullahi said: “On 23 April, 2022 at about 1930hrs, information was received on the alleged kidnapping of a five-year-old girl (name withheld) at Sabon Gari Narabi,Toro LGA, Bauchi State.

“NSCDC officers attached to Toro Division swung into action and arrested the following suspects, Kabiru Abdullahi, 52, of Narabi Village, who is a neighbour to the deceased, and Alhaji Yawale, 45, of Rimin Zayam, Toro LGA.”

Abdullahi said that the suspects allegedly contacted the father of the victim, Abdullahi Yusuf, and demanded for ransom after series of negotiations.

He said: “It was agreed that the sum of N150,000 be paid for her release, his accomplice, Alhaji Yawale collected N150,000 under a Tamarine tree in the bush at Narabi village.

“Further investigation revealed that the victim was killed on April 27, and buried inside the kitchen of the prime suspect.”

The Commandant further said that a team of investigators of the Corps dug the sack beneath the ground and referred the body to the General Hospital, Toro, where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.

Meanwhile, the command had arrested two robbery suspects, Isiya Lawal, 30, from Diriko Village and Musa Ado, 20, of Babale village, Jos North LGA, Plateau State.

The Commandant added: “Investigation revealed that the victim, Hamisu Halidu, 18, of Tilden Fulani, Toro LGA, rode his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle together with the suspects to Dinya village.

“On their way, the suspects attacked the victim with a stick and knife with the intention of killing him and to snatch the motorcycle.

“In the ensuing struggle; a good Samaritan came to rescue of the victim and in the process, NSCDC team arrived and arrested the suspects.”

He said that the Command had recovered N42,000, counterfeit $200 note, charms, two MTN SIM cards, assorted car keys and phone numbers from the suspects.

Other items recovered items recovered include a motorcycle, water pump, knife, stick, two wraps of Cannabis, cigarettes, N400 and a P-pap.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

