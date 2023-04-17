NSCDC arrests two suspected fraudsters in Yobe

The Yobe Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has arrested two suspected fraudsters, in Damaturu, Yobe State

The accused are: Mustapha Umar, 33 and Abubakar Fannami, 30.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC Bala Garba disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in Damaturu, the capital city.

Garba, narrated that on April 13 at about 1300hrs, a laundry shop owner, Hassan Bulama reported to the Command that two young persons entered his shop and stole two sets of clothes.

Garba said the suspects escaped, abandoning their hand bag at the scene which contained nine pieces of fake $100 notes, 14 SIM cards, 10 ATM cards, a diary containing names and phone numbers of about 500 people.

He added that the two suspects were traced and arrested in Damaturu on April 15, while one of their accomplice escaped.

Garba added that preliminary investigation revealed that both suspects were residents of Maiduguri who lodged at Hayas Motel, Damaturu.

According to him, the two have confessed to be producing counterfeit money for over four years.

“They voluntarily confessed that they have been making huge money from their victims.

“They scam their victims mostly using the names of spirits (aljannu),” he explained.

He said the suspects would be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution after completion of investigation.