NSCDC arrests two suspected burglars, buyer of stolen items in Osun 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, says it has arrested two suspected burglars and a buyer of stolen items in Osogbo.

Adigun Daniel, the command’s spokesperson, in a statement on Saturday said the suspects were arrested after one Hamzat Tajudeen reported to the corps that his shop was burgled.

“The command got a report from one Hamzat Tajudeen, on Nov. 22 that his shop was burgled on Nov. 14 and materials and tools carted away.

“The suspects were, however, apprehended and they have given confessional statements of their involvement in the crime.

“The arrested suspects are Oyejola Ismail, 20; Awoyinka Ridwan, 15; and Aderemi Jelili, 44; a scrap buyer who bought the stolen items.

“Oyejola and Awoyinka confessed to have burgled the shop about 6:00 a.m. and made away with three electric motors, three generator parts, four welding machines and a drilling machine.

“They stated that they sold the items to Aderemi Jelili, who deals in the buying of scrap metals, though Jelili denied that he bought the stolen items, but admitted to having bought a condemned socket and chain from the duo,” he said.

Daniel said investigation was ongoing to ascertain the extent of involvement of each suspect, adding that they would be charged to court afterwards.

He said the complainant has, however, asked for the stolen items to be returned or the payment of N990, 000 as there valued cost.