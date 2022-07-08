NSCDC arrests three suspects over alleged rape, robbery in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara, says it has arrested three persons over alleged rape and robbery.

Its Spokesman, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Ilorin, the capital city Friday.

Olasunkanmi said that Lawal Ibrahim 25, Muhammed Issa 19 and Ibrahim Ahmed 20, allegedly committed the offence on July 5 at NSCDC Outpost, Woro Village, Kaiama Local Government Area.

He said the suspects attacked a pregnant woman and her husband in their home.

”They raped the pregnant woman and carted away some valuable items in the house.

”They were apprehended following the swift response of our personnel and our commitment to tackle crime,” he said.

Olasunkanmi said that one of the suspects, Ibrahim, was arrested while attempting to allegedly sell some of the stolen items.

He further said that Ibrahim made confessional statements that led to the arrest of the other two suspects.

The spokesman said the NSCDC acting Commandant in the state, DCC Jonah Gabriel was committed toward stamping out crime in the state.

He urged members of the public to support the corps with timely and reliable information to enable it to ensure effective fight against crime.